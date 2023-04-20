Imran-Bushra Bibi Nikah case: Court reserves verdict on plea to summon Aun Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Wednesday reserved its judgement on the plea to summon Aun Chaudhry as a witness in the case of legal action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi for contracting Nikah during ‘Iddat’.
Senior Civil Judge Nasr Minallah heard the case. The petitioner’s lawyer filed a petition for summoning Aun Chaudhry as a witness. The court reserved its judgement on the plea. The verdict will be announced on April 27.
