Imran-Bushra Bibi Nikah case: Court reserves verdict on plea to summon Aun Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Wednesday reserved its judgement on the plea to summon Aun Chaudhry as a witness in the case of legal action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi for contracting Nikah during ‘Iddat’.

Senior Civil Judge Nasr Minallah heard the case. The petitioner’s lawyer filed a petition for summoning Aun Chaudhry as a witness. The court reserved its judgement on the plea. The verdict will be announced on April 27.