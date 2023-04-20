Father of three found beaten to death in New Karachi

Two men were killed in separate incidents in the city on Wednesday.

The body of 42-year-old Ghulam Murtaza, a father of three, was found in the Gabol Town area of New Karachi. According to the police, Murtaza was beaten to death after being tied up, and his throat was also slit with a sharp instrument. Murtaza worked as a watchman in a private factory, and his family members were living in Larkana. The motive behind the brutal killing is yet to be determined, and police are investigating.

Man shot dead

A young man was shot dead in Junejo Colony of Sohrab Goth. The victim was identified as Asal Khan, son of Saeed Ghulam. Khan was shot three times near his residence and died on the spot.

The initial investigation suggests the killing might have been a result of a personal enmity. However, the police were conducting further investigations to ascertain the motive. The victim’s body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Man held for stabbing wife to death

Sharea Noorjahan police arrested a man for allegedly murdering his wife in Kohistani Mahalla in North Nazimabad’s Block Q.

They said Samira’s killer turned out to be her husband, Younus, who himself had suffered a minor injury when he had stabbed his wife to death a day earlier.

On April 18, the police had received information that an unknown person had stabbed a woman and that her husband was seen nowhere.

Police officials said the woman had suffered a fatal stab wound to her throat and died while she was being taken to hospital.

The police tracked Younus on the basis of evidence and investigation and arrested him.

The suspect admitted to the murder. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.