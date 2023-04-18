First-ever robotic surgery performed at PKLI

LAHORE: The first-ever robotic surgery in a public sector hospital has been successfully performed at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute (PKLI).

Dr Nadeem Bin Nusrat, Chairman of the Urology Department, along with the entire team, made this groundbreaking feat possible. The surgery was a radical nephrectomy (removal of kidney), and the patient was able to go home within a few hours after the surgery. The team included Prof Dr Muhammad Rehan Mohsin, Professor of Urology and leading Robotic Surgeon from SIUT Karachi, and Dr Riaz Hussain Laghari, Associate Professor of Urology from SIUT Karachi, with assistance from the PKLI team and CMR Surgical teams from Dubai, Karachi, and Lahore. Chairman Board of Governors, PKLI, Prof Saeed Akhter appreciated the medical team.