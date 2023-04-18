Timber seized in Haripur

HARIPUR: The Khanpur police and Forest officials seized timber worth hundreds of thousands and impounded the dumper truck here on Monday.

Police said that on an intelligence report, the police party and officials of Forest Department stopped a dumper (JZ 3528) coming from Makhniyal side near Choee check-post. During the search of the truck, the police and Forest officials recovered 21 logs measuring 52 square feet of pinewood.

The driver, however, escaped while the police impounded the truck and confiscated the timber that had been illegally cut in the forest area of upper Khanpur and was being transported to Punjab.