PU, Rescue 1122 sign MoU on students training

LAHORE: Punjab University Institute of Social & Cultural Studies (ISCS), Department of Public Health has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Punjab Emergency Services Department (PESD), as Rescue 1122. The MoU signing ceremony was held in the committee room of Punjab University Vice-Chancellor office. On this occasion, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, PESD Secretary Dr Rizwan Naseer, Registrar Dr Farhan Khalid, ISCS Director Prof Dr Rubeena Zakir, Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khurram and others were present.

According to the MoU, Rescue 1122 will offer internship opportunities to students of BS/Master Workplace Promotion and BS/Master Public Health of the Department of Public Health. Rescue 1122 will offer training to students such as first aid, CPR, fire safety, risk assessment, community action for disaster response, community emergency response teams, rescue cadet corps and other life-saving skills. The Department of Public Health will support Rescue 1122 in its mission to establish safer communities across Punjab/Pakistan. In this regard, PU will provide academic, technical and human resources. In his address, Dr Khalid said that the MoU will be beneficial for the community of Pakistan. He congratulated both the parties on agreement.

results: Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has declared the results of Associate Degree in Commerce / BCom Part-I, II second annual examination 2022. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.