Election funds issue: NA panel on finance holds special meeting today

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance has summoned its special meeting today (Monday) at 10 am to review the orders of the Supreme Court (SC) to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to release funds for elections in Punjab.
According to the declaration issued on behalf of the National Assembly Secretariat, Standing Committee on Finance Chairman Qaisar Ahmad Sheikh will preside over the meeting to take a legal review of the Supreme Court order to the SBP to issue funds and suggest recommendations.
Law Minister Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Trade Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, SBP Governor Jamil Ahmad and Auditor General Muhammad Ajmal Gondal have also been invited to attend the meeting.
