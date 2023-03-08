 
ECP issues schedule for Punjab elections

Elections in Punjab to be held on April 30

By Nausheen Yusuf
March 08, 2023
An undated image of the Election Commission of Pakistan building. — Facebook/@ECP
ISLAMABAD: Following President Arif Alvi's announcement, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday released the schedule for general elections in Punjab — months after the provincial assembly was dissolved on the directives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

