29th death anniversary of Dr Salimuzzaman Siddiqui observed

The International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) of the University of Karachi on Friday remembered the immense academic and scientific services of eminent Pakistani scientist and intellectual Prof Dr Salimuzaman Siddiqui on the eve of his 29th death anniversary on April 14.

The spokesman for the ICCBS said special prayers were offered for the departed soul of Prof Siddiqui at the centre.

Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary, director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences and COMSTECH coordinator general, along with senior faculty members and staff of the international centre, also visited the grave of Prof Salimuzaman Siddiqui and offered Fateha. Prof Choudhary, in his statement, said that Prof Siddiqui was a scientist, philosopher, artist, poet, critic of literature and a futurist of science.

He was a polymath of social and natural sciences. Prof Siddiqui was the founding director of the internationally famous H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry, University of Karachi, he maintained.

In their messages, KU Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Mehmood Iraqi and Prof Atta-ur-Rahman, ICCBS patron-in-chief and former federal minister for science and technology, also paid tribute to the great scholar.