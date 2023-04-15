Imran Raza appointed secy Commission on Status of Women

ISLAMABAD: Khawaja Imran Raza has been appointed as Secretary National Commission on Status of Women.
Imran Raza, BPS-21 was working as Additional DG, Pakistan Post. He had earlier served as PMG Punjab and Secretary (infra) to CM Punjab Shahbaz Sharif. On Friday, with the approval of the prime minister Khawaja Imran Raza was appointed as Secretary National Commission on Status of Women.
