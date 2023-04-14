Punjab police clear 15,000 square kilometres of Katcha area

LAHORE: The Punjab police have cleared 15,000 square kilometres of the Katcha area in compliance with the orders of the National Security Council.
As per IG Punjab, the brave police Jawans are fighting against terrorists and criminals in the Katcha area. The enemy attacked the police with a rocket launcher. However, the armoured personnel carriers (APCs) of the police escaped unhurt. IG said that Pakistan’s flag will be hoisted at the place from where the rocket launcher was fired in the evening.
