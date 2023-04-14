ACE registers FIR against Elahi

LAHORE: The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Thursday registered a case against former Punjab chief minister and PTI President Chaudhry Perviaz Elahi.

An FIR No 6/23 has been registered against Perviaz Elahi for taking bribe of Rs120 million from an international organisation/Turkish company.

The company was working with the Lahore Waste Management Company on contract, and the company had not been provided Rs3 billion.

According to sources, when Muhammad Khan Bhatti was arrested and interrogated by the ACE, he revealed that Perviaz Elahi had taken Rs120 million as bribe to release Rs3 billion to the foreign company through Zubair Khan, who is the front man of Pervaiz Elahi in the particular issue.

A well-placed source in the ACE said on condition of anonymity that Zubair Khan has been arrested by the ACE while Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi would be arrested soon.

He further said that ACE was working to collect proofs against Perviaz Elahi day and night. Now, that proofs against Perviaz Elahi have been collected, ACE would proceed against ex-Punjab CM legally. He said that the incumbent DG ACE Suhail Zafar Chattha does not take any pressure and believes in zero tolerance against corrupt elements.

The former CM caused a huge loss to the national exchequer and defamed Pakistan by taking bribe from the CEO of a foreign company, concluded the source.

Meanwhile, the police once again surrounded the residence of former chief minister of Punjab and Central President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in Gujrat. More than 20 police vehicles blocked the main gate and rear gate of Kunjah House for half an hour.

Elahi said that their houses were being raided without a warrant. “We are not afraid of these fascist tactics, these illegal tactics are being used only for supporting Imran Khan.”