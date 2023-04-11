Imran wants death of Wazirabad case investigator probed

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has demanded an inquiry into the sudden death of SHO Amir Shehzad, who was investigation an assassination attempt on him at Wazirabad .
In a statement on twitter, Imran Khan said he was a critical witness to unearthing conspirators behind the assassination plot. He said the JIT record has also been tampered with. “It is equally important to recall the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of FIA investigator Dr. Rizwan as well as the deaths of Maqsood Chaprassi and all other witnesses in Shahbaz Sharif’s money laundering case,” he said.
