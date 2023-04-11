‘MQM-P represents all ethnicities of Karachi’

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is the only representative party of diverse ethnicities speaking different languages in Karachi. MQM-P Deputy Convener Khwaja Izharul Hassan said this while addressing an Iftar dinner in Ahsanabad on Monday.
He stated that several attempts had been made to break the MQM-P but they all failed. It was the MQM that sent the poor and middle-class people to Parliament for the first time where they found that only the feudal class was being represented, Hassan said.
