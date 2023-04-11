Central jail chief’s reply sought on prisoner’s allegations of mistreatment

An anti-terrorism court has directed the superintendent of the Central Prison Karachi to submit a report on alleged mistreatment of an under-trial prisoner.

Mushtaq Khan, who, along with outlawed Peoples Aman Committee chief Uzair Baloch, is facing trial in a case pertaining to the abduction and murder of a policeman, moved an application before the ATC-X judge, alleging maltreatment at the hands of the chief jailer and his subordinates.

The applicant claimed he was also being asked to pay a “gunda tax”, and requested the judge to order action against the jail officials. The judge directed the superintendent of the prison to submit a report on the prisoner’s allegations at the next hearing.

Meanwhile, the court issued a notice to the provincial authorities to submit a reply to an application filed by Uzair Baloch over alleged unavailability of necessary facilities at the Mitha Ram Hostel. The alleged Lyari gangster has been kept at the detention facility manned by the Rangers reportedly due to security concerns.

The judge issued a notice to a state prosecutor to ensure submission of the provincial government’s reply to the application and adjourned the hearing until May 4 with a direction to prosecution witnesses to appear on the next date for recording their statement.

Earlier, Uzair had submitted an application seeking his transfer from the Mitha Ram Hostel to the Central Jail Karachi, stating that he had been interned in the sub-jail manned by the paramilitary force without any legal or other justification. He alleged he was being subjected to mental suffering on a daily basis and being provided meals that caused him physical pain and vomiting for hours. Baloch said he was feeling unsafe in the sub-jail, and pleaded that the court order his transfer to the central prison.

Uzair is facing dozens of cases pertaining to murder, attempted murder, armed attacks on personnel of law-enforcement agencies, and running extortion and criminal rackets. He has, however, been acquitted in over 20 criminal cases for lack of evidence.

The cases were registered under sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempted murder), 395 (dacoity), 364 (kidnapping to murder), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance to cause damage) and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, read with Section 7 (punishment for terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.