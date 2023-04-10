Gas drought

Karachi has been facing severe gas shortages for several years now. The gas shortage is worst during the summer months and during the holy month of Ramazan, when people observe fasts and require gas for cooking meals before sunrise and after sunset. The primary reason for the gas shortage in Karachi is the increased demand for gas due to the growing population and industrialization. The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), which supplies gas to Karachi and other parts of Sindh province, has been unable to meet the rising demand for gas due to insufficient supply from the gas fields in Sindh and Balochistan. Another factor contributing to the gas crisis in Karachi is the illegal tapping of gas pipelines by unscrupulous elements. This leads to gas theft and reduces the amount of gas available for legitimate consumers.

The government has taken some steps to address the gas crisis in Karachi. For instance, it has initiated a gas import program to augment the domestic gas supply. Additionally, the government has launched a crackdown on illegal gas connections and gas theft to curb the rampant theft of gas. However, these efforts have not yet produced the desired results, and the gas crisis in Karachi persists.

Anabia Muzaffar Baig

Karachi