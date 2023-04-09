44 killed in Burkina Faso terrorist attack: governor

OUAGADOUGOU: Forty-four civilians have been killed by “armed terrorist groups” in two villages in northeastern Burkina Faso, near the Niger border, a regional governor said Saturday.

The provisional toll of “this despicable and barbaric attack” which targeted the villages of Kourakou and Tondobi in northeast Burkina Faso overnight Thursday “is 44 civilians killed and others wounded,” said Rodolphe Sorgho, lieutenant-governor of the Sahel region.

Sorgho said that 31 people had died in Kourakou and 13 in Tondobi. The regional official said that an army offensive put “out of action the armed terrorist groups” that carried out the killings.