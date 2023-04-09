Strict security measures taken to ensure successful digital census

Islamabad: The capital police are taking strict security measures to ensure a successful digital census in the city, a police spokesman said.

The Government of Pakistan has launched a digital census in the federal capital, and different teams are currently working to complete the census process in the streets and neighbourhoods of the city.

The Islamabad Capital Police is utilising all available resources to ensure the safety and security of the census teams and to maintain law and order in the federal capital. As always, the police force is dedicated to ensuring the safety of life and property and maintaining a peaceful law and order situation in the federal capital. No elements will be allowed to disturb the peace of the city, he added.