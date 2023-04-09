Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society seminar: Don’t wait for angels, join hands to fix crisis, says Gen (retd) Chishti

LAHORE: Our country is at a critical juncture due to multiple problems and everyone will have to play his role as angels will not come to fix the prevalent crisis. The voters should choose good people to make the country stronger.

These were the views expressed by the participants of a special seminar on the political situation of Pakistan held under the auspices of Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society Experts. The seminar was presided over by Gen (R) Faiz Ali Chishti.

The participants included General (retd) Naeem Ahmed, Air Commodore (retd) Khalid Chishti, Brigadier (retd) Shahid Hameed, Admiral (retd) Javed Iqbal, Aziz Ahmed Awan, senior journalist Raees Ansari, PMLN leader Azma Bukhari, Dr Nasir Jamal, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Liaquat Baloch, Mian Abuzar Shad, Chairman Mir Khalil-ur-Rehman Memorial Society Wasif Nagi, Mian Imran Masood, Asim Chishti, PPP leader Faiza Ahmed Malik, former ambassador Qayyum Nizami, Abdul Qadir Shaheen, Secretary Chamber of Commerce Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal, Advocate Shehla Shahid, Sajda Mir, Manwar Anjum, senior journalist Adnan Malik , Shiekh Naveed , Shafqat Begum, Tammy Sikandar, Shazia Begum, former MPA Shahid Mehmood Butt, Naveed Khalid and others.

Speaking at the seminar, Gen (retd) Faiz Ali Chishti asked who will fix these crises plaguing the country. Angels will not come to solve the problems facing the country, he said, adding we will have to elect people having capacity to improve the situation. People who are educated as well as experienced are needed, the retired General observed.

Gen (R) Chishti feared the situation in the country would not approve until all the people contributed to democracy. “We must have the courage to ask questions and answer those that are being asked. Select the best people in the elections for the bright future of Pakistan”, he urged the audience.

Admiral (R) Javed Iqbal said the citizens of Pakistan are standing in queue to get flour which shows their plight.

PMLN leader Azma Bukhari said one cannot hold a single person responsible for all the mess. The problems country is facing cannot be solved until there is a discussion, the PMLN leader observed.

Qazi Kamal said we should listen to each other’s view, otherwise we will not get out of the crisis.

Qayyum Nizami said Pakistan could not find any direction even after 75 years. The country cannot move forward until it rejected the British system we are following. The country will change when the system gets changed, he opined.

JI leader Liaquat Baloch said the problems cannot be solved until all the political parties in the country sit together and reach to a consensus.

We should end our differences in every way for the sake of this nation, he advised.

Adnan Malik said we all should sit together for a dialogue to solve our problems. Jamal Nisar said there is a need for such laws in the country which improve the economy.

Brig (retd) Shahid Hameed said the enemies of Pakistan want to see situation here get worse.

Shehla Shahid said we have failed to choose such people who are honest. Abdul Qadir Shaheen said we are unaware of condition of the people living in the villages. Manwar Anjum asked the people not to criticise others, but give suggestions to improve the conditions of the country.

Raees Ansari said all the institutions of the country are security institutions. At this time, our country is stuck in debt. We should respect the Constitution and all the institutions should stay within their bounds.

Sajida Mir said Pakistan is our country and we will have to work to make it stronger.

Mian Abuzar Shad said the population of Pakistan is increasing, but no government ever took it as an issue. At present, some 22 million children are not going to school, he told the audience.

Asim Chishti said Pakistan is going through the most critical period in its history. We should respect all our institutions and pay tribute to our Army as they are rendering services for the survival of the country, he said.

Mian Imran Masood said elections are being called in Punjab and KPK, but not in other provinces. If we failed to solve economic issues, everything will get out of hand, he cautioned.

Faiza Ahmed said questions are being asked about situation in the judiciary. We should admit the fact that we have done something wrong, she said.

Aziz Ahmed Awan said propaganda against the Army Chief would not be tolerated. The Army is another name for national security. At this time, a strong Pakistan is needed, he said.

Wasif Nagi said during the past 75 years, the country witnessed decline in all fields. The issues related to politics and economy worsened, he added. There is a tension in relations with other countries, he lamented.