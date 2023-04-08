Threatening army, state institutions: FIRs lodged against Imran, Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police on Friday lodged two separate FIRs against the PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Ali Amin Gandapur for using an aggressive and threatening language against the army and state institutions.
Imran has been booked under Sections 500/505 and 138PPC with the Ramna Police Station for blaming the top army officers for allegedly playing their role to eliminate him. The same police station has registered an FIR against Ali Amin Gandapur under terrorism and rabble-rousing charges.
In the audio, the PTI leader had reportedly threatened to siege Islamabad if Imran Khan was arrested. “My first message is for the PDM government: We will lay siege to Islamabad through the people’s power,” Gandapur threatened the government in his audio message. “My second message is to police: if the police, in support of this government, create hurdles in our path, then we will not deal with them like police, but like PDM workers,” Gandapur added. He advised the police to steer clear of the political battle and let the people decide the fate of the country. He also wooed the people to reach Islamabad as the ongoing war was a decisive one.
