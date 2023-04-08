Founder of banned BNA arrested after months-long operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have successfully apprehended a high-value target in a successful intelligence operation.
According to the ISPR, Gulzar Imam alias Shambay has been a hardcore militant as well as founder and leader of the banned outfit Baloch National Army, which came into being after amalgamation of Baloch Republican Army and United Baloch Army.
The Baloch National Army is responsible for dozens of violent terrorist attacks in Pakistan, including attacks on the law-enforcement agencies’ installations in Panjgur and Noshki.
Gulzar Imam also remained deputy to Brahamdagh Bugti in Baloch Republican Army till 2018. He was instrumental in the formation of Baloch Raji Aajoi Sangar and remained its operational head.
His visits to Afghanistan and India are also on record and his linkages with hostile intelligence agencies are being investigated.
The hostile intelligence agencies reportedly also tried to exploit him to work against the state of Pakistan and its national interests.
Gulzar was apprehended after an innovatively conceived, carefully planned and meticulously executed operation, spanned over months over various geographical locations.
His arrest is a serious blow to the Baloch National Army as well as other militant groups, which have been attempting to destabilize the hard-earned peace in Balochistan.
ISLAMABAD: Melting glaciers may be capable of shrinking much faster than scientists previously thought, according to a...
ISLAMABAD: Amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves, Pakistan has made a fresh request to China for enhancing the...
ISLAMABAD: Red Bull heir Mark Mateschitz has become the world’s richest person aged 30 and under after inheriting 49...
JERUSALEM: Two Israeli sisters were killed and their mother seriously wounded in a shooting in the occupied West Bank...
ISLAMABAD: Former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has been approached to take charge of either the Saudi Arabian...
ISLAMABAD: The government has raised profit rates on all National Savings Schemes with effect from April 10, 2023 in...