Founder of banned BNA arrested after months-long operation: ISPR

Gulzar Imam alias Shambay has been a hardcore militant, says ISPR. Twitter

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have successfully apprehended a high-value target in a successful intelligence operation.

According to the ISPR, Gulzar Imam alias Shambay has been a hardcore militant as well as founder and leader of the banned outfit Baloch National Army, which came into being after amalgamation of Baloch Republican Army and United Baloch Army.

The Baloch National Army is responsible for dozens of violent terrorist attacks in Pakistan, including attacks on the law-enforcement agencies’ installations in Panjgur and Noshki.

Gulzar Imam also remained deputy to Brahamdagh Bugti in Baloch Republican Army till 2018. He was instrumental in the formation of Baloch Raji Aajoi Sangar and remained its operational head.

His visits to Afghanistan and India are also on record and his linkages with hostile intelligence agencies are being investigated.

The hostile intelligence agencies reportedly also tried to exploit him to work against the state of Pakistan and its national interests.

Gulzar was apprehended after an innovatively conceived, carefully planned and meticulously executed operation, spanned over months over various geographical locations.

His arrest is a serious blow to the Baloch National Army as well as other militant groups, which have been attempting to destabilize the hard-earned peace in Balochistan.