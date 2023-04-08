Universities facing severe financial crisis: FAPUASA

Islamabad:The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Central President Prof. Dr. Kalim Ullah Bareach, Vice President Dr. Farukh Arsalan Siddiqui, General Secretary Prof. Dr. Ikhtuar Ali Ghomro has expressed grave concern over the financial crises faced by universities in Pakistan.

Many universities are currently facing budgetary problems, which has resulted in them being unable to pay the monthly salaries of their faculty and staff members. Consequently, the University of Balochistan Quetta, University of Peshawar are closed due to non-payment of monthly salaries and several other universities are also to be closed in next couple of days.

FAPUASA Central strongly calls upon the federal government to enhance the annual recurring and development budget at least to 500 Billion of Rupees for universities in the federal government budge (2023-2024) and each Provincial Government should also increase their Grants in Aids to their respective universities.

The current budgetary allocation for universities is insufficient, and it has become increasingly difficult for universities to meet their expenses and even to pay monthly salaries. As a result, many faculty and staff members are suffering and unable to make ends meet.

The lack of funds has also led to deterioration in the quality of education provided by universities. The universities are unable to invest in research, technology and infrastructure. This has led to a decline in the quality of education and research output, which is a cause of concern for FAPUASA Central. Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association Central has urged the federal government to prioritize the allocation of funds to universities. The future of Pakistan is dependent on the quality of education and research produced by its universities.

Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association Central believes that investing in education is an investment in the future of Pakistan. Therefore, they call upon the federal government to increase the budget allocation for universities and ensure that they receive the necessary funds to continue their operations and improve the quality of education and research. FAPUASA Central is committed to working with the government to find a solution to the financial issues faced by universities.

They hope that the government will take immediate action to address these issues and ensure that the future of Pakistan's education system is secured.