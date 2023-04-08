Iftar-dinner held in honour of senior writers

LAHORE:An Iftar-dinner reception was organised in order to celebrate presidential awards 2023 conferred to senior writers Altaf Hassan Qureshi and Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami on Friday. Senior diplomats from China, Turkey, Iran, academicians and media representatives attended the reception hosted by Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR) chairman M Mehdi at his residence. On the occasion, Turkey Consul General Lahore Emir Ozbay heaped praise for Pakistan’s overwhelming response and support in helping Turkey to deal with earthquake catastrophe from rescue to rehabilitation work. Chinese Consulate Lahore Political head Mr Du said that China gives an immense importance to close strategic relationship with Pakistan. He vowed that China will continue to support Pakistan in all circumstances. Khana-e-Farhang Iran Lahore Director General Jafar Ronas said that as Pakistan stands with Iran, government of Iran also reciprocates. Illustrating both countries’ strong ties, he underlined the need to keep enhancing mutual cultural activities between Iran and Pakistan. Provision of 100 MW electricity to Gwadar by Iran is manifestation of healthy gesture, he added.

PMLN leader M Mehdi said that Pakistan always gave great significance to relationship with China, Iran, Turkey and other friendly countries on the globe. The participants of the reception include Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami, Altaf Hassan Qureshi, Justice (retd) Faqeer M Khokhar, Suhail Warriach, Dean of Law & Social Sciences Punjab University Prof Dr Amanullah, Additional Secretary Punjab Mohsin Abbas, Head of department Pakistan Study Centre PU Prof Dr Amjad Magsi and Secretary of Professors & Lecturers Association of Punjab University, IIRMR president Yasir Habib Khan, Tayyab Qureshi, Chairman Roshan Pakistan, Javed Nawaz (ex-Diplomat) and Sabir Saddiq from LCCI.

Promotion of peace discussed: A consultation on Pakistan Social Forum 2024 was held here Friday. Members of civil society, journalists, lawyers, farmers, doctors and educationists participated in the meeting. They shared their experiences as they had been part of different forums held in various countries.

The purpose of this forum was to promote peace, democratic freedom and to protect rights of marginalised communities. Liaqat Ali Advocate, coordinator of the forum, said the forum would raise voice for minority communities, peasants, students, women, etc. According to him, the forum will participate in the World Social Forum which is going to be held in Nepal.

healthy habits: The University of Okara's Department of Public Health organised a seminar in connection with World Health Day in order to raise awareness about health issues among the masses. The seminar was attended by a large number of students, faculty members, and health professionals. The keynote speakers of the seminar were Zahid Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Okara, and Dr Tayyab Minhas, In-Charge Department of Public Health.