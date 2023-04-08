57 cops honoured for outstanding performance

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, in continuation of his policy to encourage the police officers who have performed outstanding duties, awarded Rs2 million in cash and commendation certificates to 57 officers and officials of Gujranwala region in the ceremony held at the Central Police Office on Friday.

The recipients of the awards included five inspectors, 26 sub-inspectors and six ASIs, three head constables and 26 constables of Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin and Narowal police. Among those who received the prizes also included three Ghazis who were injured in the encounter with the robbers.

IG Punjab while addressing the officers and personnel said that encouraging the officers and personnel with excellent performance is a good tradition of Punjab Police. He said that the employees who performed their duties under the spirit of service are valuable assets of department and all employees should speed up process of eradicating crimes and suppressing criminals with same enthusiasm. Moreover, on the direction of IG Punjab, the regular and time scale promotion of police employees is also going on. In this regard, under the supervision of Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chohan, the Training Directorate of Punjab Police has approved the time scale promotion of 59 employees serving in training institutions. Among those who have been promoted are the employees of Police Training College Chung Lahore, Multan, Farooqabad and Sargodha training schools. AIG Training has issued promotion notification of employees under time scale policy.

27 employees of Chung College Lahore, 8 employees of Police Training School Multan, 8 employees of Police Training School Farooqabad and 16 employees of Police Training School Sargodha, including langri, sweeper, barber, Painter, gardener, sanitary worker and other class IV employees M Nasir, Syed Hasan Ali, M Junaid, Yasir Ali, M Farooq, Falak Sher, M Hanif, Amir Masih, Qasim Raffaqat, Mushtaq Masih, Liaquat Ali, Adeeb Asghar, Wilson Masih and others are included.