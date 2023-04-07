WHO says China has more on Covid origin

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation said on Thursday it was sure China had far more data that could shed light on the origins of Covid, demanding Beijing immediately share all relevant information.

“Without full access to the information that China has... all hypotheses are on the table,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva. “That´s why we have been asking China to be cooperative on this,” he said, insisting that if Beijing does provide the missing data “we will know what happened or how it started”.