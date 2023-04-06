Brad Sherman urges parties to adhere to SC rulings

CALIFORNIA: The United States representative of California’s 32nd congressional district, Brad Sherman, called PTI Chairman Imran Khan on the Supreme Court’s decision on Punjab polls on Tuesday.

Sherman reportedly told the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan, to adhere to the rule of law and rulings of the Supreme Court’s decision over the Punjab election delay case. Taking to Twitter, Congressman Brad Sherman wrote, “Just spoke to former Prime Minister #ImranKhan of #Pakistan. Surprised that he’s working in the wee hours of the morning. He also spoke to my friend, @DrMahmood40. Spoke about today’s Pakistani Supreme Court decision.” Further, he continued and wrote, “For democracies to function, the parties must adhere to the rule of law and rulings of the Supreme Court.”