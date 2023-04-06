Brad Sherman urges parties to adhere to SC rulings

CALIFORNIA: The United States representative of California’s 32nd congressional district, Brad Sherman, called PTI Chairman Imran Khan on the Supreme Court’s decision on Punjab polls on Tuesday.
Sherman reportedly told the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan, to adhere to the rule of law and rulings of the Supreme Court’s decision over the Punjab election delay case. Taking to Twitter, Congressman Brad Sherman wrote, “Just spoke to former Prime Minister #ImranKhan of #Pakistan. Surprised that he’s working in the wee hours of the morning. He also spoke to my friend, @DrMahmood40. Spoke about today’s Pakistani Supreme Court decision.” Further, he continued and wrote, “For democracies to function, the parties must adhere to the rule of law and rulings of the Supreme Court.”
ISLAMABAD: On the request of the Public Accounts Committee, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed all the...
ISLAMABAD: Members from both the government and opposition benches in the National Assembly on Wednesday criticised...
Commission to be formed if the government and SJIT failed to accelerate their task
ISLAMABAD: In order to fulfill the World Bank’s condition for securing $500 million loan, the National Tax Council ...
TEHRAN: Iran has named an ambassador to the United Arab Emirates nearly eight years after his predecessor left, as a...
NEW YORK: The kingdom used to send money to poorer countries like Egypt with few strings attached. But it is...