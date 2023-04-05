CDA conducts public hearing

Islamabad: For the first time in the country’s history, over 100 allottees of cancelled plots were given a personal hearing before the management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday.

CDA Chairman Captain (r) Noorul Amin Mengal along with officials of the legal wing were present at the public hearing held at Jinnah Convention Centre.

The CDA chairman called for the resolution of problems of affected people whose plots were cancelled in 1993 onwards. He maintained that he would not tolerate officers who have been creating hurdles in the right disposal of legitimate cases and announced that cases of previous allottees whose properties were cancelled every first week of the month.