Hard switch

Developing countries like Pakistan need clean and cheap energy. It is feared that as the use of fossil fuels is further discouraged and penalized by global institutions, countries like ours will be hardest hit. Our energy will continue to get more expensive and we will be further from meeting our energy demands than ever before.

That fossil fuels are becoming ever more controversial only underscores the need to accelerate our transition to renewable energies. However, developing countries like Pakistan deserve economic aid to help ease this transition.

Shiza Hussain

Okara