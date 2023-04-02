‘Salam Sanitation Day’ marked

PESHAWAR: The Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan (WSSCM) on Saturday observed “Salam Sanitation Day” to acknowledge the services of its sanitary workers.
WSSCM General Manager Muhammad Khalil Akbar said the sanitary workers were always at the forefront in all emergency situations. He said the day was observed to pay glowing tributes to the professional dedication and valuable services of sanitary workers.
A walk was also organized by WSSCM on the occasion of “Salam Sanitation Day”. The participants of the walk hold banners and placards inscribed with the slogans to appreciate the services of the sanitation staff.
Speaking on the occasion, WSSCM General Manager called upon the citizens to honour the sanitary staff by cooperating with them.
