WASA directed to ensure 100pc recovery

Rawalpindi: Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi here on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to ensure 100 per cent recovery of the outstanding dues from the defaulters.
Chairing a meeting held here he reviewed the revenue collection of the agency and directed the authorities including revenue director and deputy directors to disconnect connections of the defaulters. The meeting was attended by revenue officers and the staff concerned.
He also appreciated the efforts of the officers who showed good performance in the revenue recovery campaign and reprimanded those whose performance was not satisfactory. He directed the authorities to continue the crackdown till recovery of the outstanding dues from the last defaulter.
Rawalpindi: Anti-Narcotics Force in six operations managed to recover over 55 kg drugs and arrested eight accused...
Islamabad: Khazar Farhadov said that Azerbaijan Airlines will also start direct flights with Lahore, Karachi and...
Islamabad: The patients suffering from any of the kidney diseases or having kidneys with decreased function must be...
Islamabad: Keeping in view of the current wave of terrorism in the country, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr...
Islamabad: The Federal Directorate of Education has rescheduled the spring break for all public sector schools and...
Islamabad: Music has been Rubi's passion since childhood, so she grew up singing at home and reunions with families...