Prof Dr Khalid takes charge

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) Pro-Vice Chancellor (PVC) Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has taken over the charge of Acting Vice Chancellor of the university on Saturday.

In his message, Acting VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that strengthening the structure of teachers and promoting research culture is a priority. He said that steps will be taken to improve the system by solving the administration problems. He said that short-term and long-term plans will be arranged for the development of the university. Dr Khalid is serving as the Dean of the Faculty of Information and Media Studies at Punjab University. He is the author of 225 research papers, editor of various research journals and has also been the chairman of PU Ranking Committee.