Japan edge Pakistan in tennis finale

ISLAMABAD: Japan edged out Pakistan in a super-tie break following a thrilling final to win the ITF World Tennis Junior Team Competition Asia/Oceania Qualifying Round in Kuching (Malaysia) on Saturday.

Japan ultimately won 2-1, winning the third set of the crucial doubles on a super-tie break.

In the deciding doubles, which produced exciting tennis, Abubakar and Hamza won the first set 6-4 and were a break up in the second set at 4-3. Two see-saw games saw the Japanese produce quality tennis to take the final into a super tie break. The Japanese pair stepped up a notch in the deciding match-tiebreak and won 10-5 to seal the win and lift the trophy.

In the first singles, Abubakar Talha lost a closely fought match 3-6, 5-7. Hamza Roman then played his best tennis in the entire week to win 6-2, 6-1 and levelled the tie 1-1.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan had already qualified for the World Group by virtue of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Senator Salim Saifullah Khan President-PTF was elated with the performance of the team and said to reach the final is not an easy task, but our team did it due to their hard work and fighting spirit. The President PTF once again congratulated the players and especially commended Captain Heera Ashiq for doing a wonderful job in his first assignment as Pakistan team captain.

Results:

Boys singles: Kanta Watanabe bt Abubakar Talha 6-3, 7-5; Hamza Roman bt Motoharu Abe 6-1, 6-2

Boys doubles: Motoharu Abe/Kensuke Kobayashi bt Abubakar Talha/Hamza Roman 4-6, 6-4,10-5.