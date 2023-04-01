73pc wary of precarious economic situation

KARACHI: A sizeable number of Pakistani nationals not only expressed concern over the current economic situation of the country but also felt dismay over the better economic prospects.

According to Consumer Confidence Index report issued by Gallup Pakistan and Dun and Bradstreet, the number of Pakistani nationals, who termed the country’s economic condition as precarious, has increased by 4 percent to 73 percent.

In contrast, the tally of those who had perceived the economic condition better in the last survey, has gone down by 3 percent to 12 percent in the latest survey participated by 2,000 individuals across the country.

However, the tally of those who felt no change in the economic condition, stood at 10 percent with a slight increase of 1 percent.

To a question if they foresee some improvement or further deterioration in the economy during the course of next six months, 48 percent of Pakistanis expressed pessimism about the economy. Their tally swelled by 20 percent as compared to the last survey.

The tally of those who had expressed optimism in the last survey declined by 15 percent to 24 percent. However, 14 percent of the respondents don’t foresee any change in the country’s economic situation for the next six months.