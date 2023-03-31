Imran gets relief in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: A local court granted relief to the PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case as he skipped the proceedings once again on Thursday.

Imran faces the charges of corrupt practices related to the state gift depository.

The PTI chief was barred from holding the public office in October last year after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) found him guilty of unlawfully selling Toshakhana gifts, reports Geo News. The trial court had issued an arrest warrant for Imran earlier this month for his continuous absence despite summons for indictment in the case.

The order of arrest, however, was canceled by the trial court a few days later over the PTI’s insistence that Khan’s life was in danger and he needed security. The court had adjourned the hearing till March 30 and ordered Khan to ensure his presence.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal presided over the hearing. At the outset of the hearing, Imran’s lawyers filed a request for exemption from hearing, maintaining that there was still a strike at the Islamabad Bar which had been going on for the last three days.

At this, the Election Commission of Pakistan’s lawyer, Amjad Pervez, said that Imran Khan was not part of the lawyers’ strike. “At the trial stage, presence of the suspect in the courtroom is required. Imran Khan should come even if his lawyers want to go on strike,” he argued.

Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Harris responded that the PTI chief’s life was in danger and that the government had withdrawn his security.

“The chief justice of Islamabad has asked for a report on withdrawal of Imran Khan’s security,” he said, arguing that appearance in court could also be made through a video link. “So the request for exemption from the presence of Imran Khan should be approved, however, others will continue with the court proceedings,” he said.

After the arguments of the lawyers, the judge asked the parties to help the court decide on the hearing through joint consultation.

At this, PTI chief’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said the next hearing of the Toshakhana case should be held after Ramadan. “Is there a hurry?” he asked.

The judge instructed the parties concerned to consult, saying the court had already convened at 8:30am.

Harris proposed adjournment of the hearing for two weeks. The court adjourned further proceedings till April 29 and accepted Imran Khan’s request for exemption from attendance.

Apart from this, a plea has also been filed on behalf of Imran Khan challenging the admissibility of Toshakhana case and arguments for it will be given in the next hearing.