Pakistan stun Australia in junior tennis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan caused one of the biggest upsets of its tennis history as the national junior team tamed Australia 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the Asia-Oceania event to qualify for the World Group finals to be held later this year in Czech Republic.
Pakistan's team consisting of Abubakar Talha, Hamza Roman, and Aamir Mazari gave a dazzling display beating powerful teams like Indonesia and Australia on their way to moving into the semi-finals and earning a place in the World Group.
“This is indeed a historic moment for the young Pakistanis, who will be playing in the semi-finals and have already ensured a place in the World Group,” Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, President PTF, said in a message.
BARCELONA: Barcelona booked their place in the Women’s Champions League semi-finals by thrashing Roma 5-1 on...
KARACHI: M Abubakar Durrani won Balochistan Games Sprint Canoeing Championship at Hanna Lake, Quetta, the other...
KARACHI: Greeno Sports edged out Downtown Chaudhary Sports by 10 runs in another thrilling Group B fixture of the 36th...
LONDON: Tottenham managing director of football Fabio Paratici has been given a worldwide ban by FIFA that could end...
LAHORE: Nottinghamshire Outlaws have signed Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi for the 2023 T20 Blast. The lanky...
WASHINGTON: Former Masters champions Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed said Wednesday they do not expect awkward moments...