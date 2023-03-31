Pakistan stun Australia in junior tennis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan caused one of the biggest upsets of its tennis history as the national junior team tamed Australia 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the Asia-Oceania event to qualify for the World Group finals to be held later this year in Czech Republic.

Pakistan's team consisting of Abubakar Talha, Hamza Roman, and Aamir Mazari gave a dazzling display beating powerful teams like Indonesia and Australia on their way to moving into the semi-finals and earning a place in the World Group.

“This is indeed a historic moment for the young Pakistanis, who will be playing in the semi-finals and have already ensured a place in the World Group,” Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, President PTF, said in a message.