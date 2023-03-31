Gold prices up by Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs100/tola on Thursday following an increase in the international market.

The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association stated that gold rates reached Rs208,000/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also went up by Rs85 to stand at Rs178,326. In the international market, gold rates increased by $4 to stand at $1,971/ounce.

Silver rates increased by Rs20 to stand at Rs2,270/tola. Similarly, 10 gram silver rates also increased by Rs17.15 to end at Rs1,946.15. Jewellers said that prices in the local market remained lower by Rs9,000/tola compared with the Dubai gold market rates.