PTI struggling to save country: Qureshi

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that under the leadership of Imran Khan, the PTI is struggling to save the country.

Addressing a reception hosted by him for PTI workers after their release from jail at the Babul Quraish Secretariat here on Wednesday, he said the PTI was the only party whose workers were ideologically united. Bhutto's ideology has been buried by Zardari.

The PPP and the PMLN have remained in power for long but have now become regional parties.

They are doing politics of interests and personalities.

The PTI is the only party which has a federal unit and whose roots are spread in every corner of the country. PTI workers are the capital of the party and those who sacrificed for the party will always be remembered. Jails, arrests, violence and obstacles cannot keep workers away from Imran Khan.