AKU scientist receives 2023 Henry G. Friesen International Prize

ISLAMABAD: Dr Zulfiqar A. Bhutta, distinguished university professor and founding director of the Institute for Global Health and Development and the Centre of Excellence in Women and Child Health at the Aga Khan University, has been awarded the prestigious Henry G. Friesen International Prize in Health Research for his contributions to global child health.

The Henry G. Friesen International Prize in Health Research is a prestigious award that recognizes outstanding contributions to health research.Established in 2005 by the Friends of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (FCIHR), the prize is awarded annually to a researcher who has made a significant impact on health research globally. Nominees are evaluated based on the impact and quality of their research, as well as their contributions to the broader health research community.

A prominent name in the circles of public health research and global health advocacy, Dr. Bhutta has made outstanding contributions to the field of child health and development, with a focus on improving maternal and child health in developing countries. This is evident from his impressive academic background, his association with leading global health institutions, and the list of various honors conferred on him.

As a distinguished national professor of the Government of Pakistan, Dr Bhutta chairs the Board of Governors of the National Institute of Health, Pakistan. He has also served as co-chair of the Maternal and Child Health oversight committee of the World Health Organisation Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMRO) and as a technical member of the high-level UN Health and Human Rights committee.

Dr Bhutta is a leading member of major Lancet series advocating for evidence-based interventions in global health. He leads large research groups based in Pakistan, Canada, and Central Asia, with a special interest in research synthesis, scaling up evidence-based interventions in community settings, and implementation research in fragile health systems.

Recently, he led the Lancet series on optimizing child and adolescent health (2022), which provides a blueprint for post-COVID-19 recovery for children globally. Till date, he has published over 1,275 indexed publications, including ten books and over 150 book chapters. He is one of the most highly cited academics in global health.