Al Khidmat foundation continues relief work

Islamabad: Continuing health care activities in flood-affected areas of the country, the Al Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) under ‘Safe Mother Safe Family’ campaign so far has registered 28,000 pregnant women.

The AKFP President Dr. Hafeezur Rehman on Wednesday told a meeting that so far 1600 normal deliveries have been reported from different health care facilities established by the foundation in affected areas. He further said that so far nearly one million patients have been treated at medical camps and field hospitals.

After spending over Rs10 billion on rescue and relief activities, the Al Khidmat Foundation now was working on rehabilitation and reconstruction with an estimated budget of Rs5 billion. The project along with the rehabilitation of thousands of houses would also include the repair of 600 schools, seminaries, and Masjids. The rehabilitation activities would also include patronage of a large number orphan children of aged 4 to 12 and the provision of safe drinking water.