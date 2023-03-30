JI to protest against ‘attempts to understate Karachi’s population’

The people of Karachi will not tolerate any conspiracy for understating the population of the city in the seventh census. Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He announced that the JI would hold a protest camp outside the Sindh Governor House against attempts to once again understate the population of the megacity. He expressed grave concerns over the census 2023 and said his party would use all the available forums against the undemocratic designs reflecting in the census process. The JI leader demanded that the authorities count each and every citizen living in Karachi as a resident of the megalopolis.