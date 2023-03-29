109 shopkeepers held for overcharging in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 109 shopkeepers in different parts of the provincial capital for overcharging.

The officials inspected rate-lists at more than 500 shops in different parts of the city. During the inspection, the officials arrested 109 shopkeepers for not displaying official rate-lists, overpricing and unhygienic conditions.

The arrested persons also included Nanbhais and greengrocers. A press release said that the district administration issued a rate-list on a daily basis. It appeared that the price-checking exercise was aimed at getting media coverage as no practical steps has been taken to bring down the prices of the food items.

The district administration started conducting raids after the Food Department arrested and fined shopkeepers for overcharging. Meanwhile, scores of protesters blocked the Kohat Road for traffic after failing to get free flour. The protesters blocked the roads when they could not get free flour after waiting for hours.

A similar protest was held in Hayatabad and protesters blocked the Zarghuna Road. The BRT service for Phase-VI remained suspended in Hayatabad for some time due to the protest.