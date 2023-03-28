Imran behaves like a gangster, says Saad

LAHORE: Nawaz Sharif remained in opposition for 19 to 20 years but not a single corruption case was proved against him, said Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique at a press conference held at the Pakistan Railways Headquarters here on Monday.
Terming Imran Khan a fascist, he said he had nothing to do with democracy. Imran Khan himself is a Sicilian mafia. “Imran Khan is not a leader, he behaves like a gangster,” the minister said, adding that the PMLN never refused to sit down and talk, but there will be no talk until Imran Khan’s arrogance was gone. He said special Eid trains would also be operated and it had been decided to reduce freight fares by 10-15 per cent.
ISLAMABAD: The legislators belonging to defunct Federally Administrated Tribal Areas from the treasury benches and...
ISLAMABAD: Petition has been filed in Islamabad High Court for bail before arrest in respect of cases registered...
PESHAWAR: Thousands of fasting people are seen running after the trucks in many areas of the province daily during the...
BARI, Italy: Around 200 migrants including people from Pakistan were rescued from a wooden boat approximately 20 hours...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has said the resumption of Iran-Saudi Arab relations...
KARACHI: Pakistan Cables signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Pak Alliance for Math & Science Welfare Trust ...