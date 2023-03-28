Man held for chopping girl

Wah Cantt: A man who brutally killed a girl and chopped her body into dozens of pieces was nabbed by Wah Cantonment Police after a week.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Taxila circle ASP Zaniab Ayub the victim 25 years old Hina Akbar went missing under mysterious circumstances on March 15. She said that later found body parts sliced in the pieces packed in plastic bags near Rawalpindi. She said that police through technical and digital traced the suspect identified as Tipu Meer who during interrogation confessed to the murder of the girl. ASP Zaniab Ayub while quoting the suspect about the reasons behind the murder said that the girl was blackmailing her to marry her or face consequences so he has no choice but to get rid of her in such a way that nobody could find any clue about her death. She said that a murder case has been registered against the accused and further investigations are underway.