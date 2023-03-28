Gold drops Rs1,100/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs1,100/tola on Monday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs204,600/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs944 to stand at Rs175,411.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $28 to close at $1,950/ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,250/tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,929. Local jewellers claimed that prices in the local market remained lower by Rs10,000/tola compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.