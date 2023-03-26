Establishment of Mini Zoo lauded

ABBOTTABAD: Area residents have lauded the establishment of a Mini Zoo at Shimla Hill Park in the district.

The zoo, set up by wildlife department and tehsil municipal administration, was formally inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal recently.

According to wildlife department, different types of birds and common leopards have been brought to the Mini Zoo in the first phase.

Various pheasants including lady Amhrest, Golden Pheasant, Silver Pheasant, Jungle Fowl, Ringneck Pheasant, Peacock, Yellow Golden, Red Golden, Red Pheasant, Vitro Pheasant and other species of birds have been kept there.

TMA Abbottabad and Wildlife employees were assigned the duty of taking care of Mini Zoo. In the upcoming phase, other types of animals and birds will also be brought to the zoo.

The zoo will increase in the number of tourists visiting the park, stated Sub-Divisional Forest Officer Sardar Muhammad Nawaz.

Several area residents said that the zoo would also prove to be a facility of entertainment for the local population.

The zoo’s inaugural ceremony held a few days ago was attended by Conservator Wildlife Hazara Circle Muhammad Arif, Tehsil Mayor Sardar Shuja Nabi, Tehsil Municipal Officer Shakeel Hayat, Divisional Forest Officer Wildlife Muhammad Idris, Sub-Divisional Forest Officer Wildlife Sardar Muhammad Nawaz, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Rabia Sajjad and Tehsil Officer Regulation TMA Abbottabad.