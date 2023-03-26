Corona resurfacing in KP: official

PESHAWAR: An official from the Health Department said here on Saturday that the number of Corona cases throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, has climbed once again.

According to the official, 6,376 persons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have died as a result of Corona, and 7 Corona positive cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours. The official reported that 225,261 Corona cases had been reported in the province as a whole.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he claimed that one person had recovered from Corona, bringing the total to 218739. According to him, 3,153 persons in Peshawar have died of the coronavirus, and another 5 new cases have been reported in the area, bringing the total to 85,443.