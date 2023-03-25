Pakistan, US vow to work for Green Alliance

WASHINGTON: Pakistan, US governments expressed resolve to continue deepening alliances and work together for Green Alliance, said a senior US official in a press release.

Dr Dafna Rand, Director of the Office of Foreign Assistance, said, “We want to strengthen climate smart agriculture and to assist all Pakistanis in making critical investments in areas such as economic growth and restoration of damaged infrastructure.” She was speaking, on behalf of the US Secretary of State, at the Pakistan Day event organised at the Pakistani embassy.

"We will continue to work together. We will explore how we can most effectively bring the private sector in public diplomacy, technical cooperation, public private partnerships, export, import and trade," she said adding, "We will mobilise the whole US government to support this alliance."

Highlighting close cooperative relationship between the two countries, Dr Dafna recounted collaboration of the two countries especially during recent devastating floods in Pakistan, International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan held in Geneva and tackling the challenge of Covid pandemic.

“We are here today to celebrate the long history of our relationship and our friendship. Last fall we celebrated 75 years of anniversary of our diplomatic relationship and looking back you see the strength of this relationship right here in the room,” she observed.

Earlier, Pakistan's ambassador to the US, Masood Khan in his address mentioned recent US-Pakistan engagements, especially dialogues on energy and climate change.

He said the road ahead for Pakistan-US relations was bright. "We will continue to work together, to make this relationship more significant, more substantive and more beneficial for our people," he said.

Thanking the US for its assistance towards girls education and women empowerment, Masood Khan said that Pakistan attached the highest importance to the recognition and promotion of the education of girls and women in any part of that region and in any part of the globe.