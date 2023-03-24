 
March 24, 2023
No respite

March 24, 2023

It is anticipated that the rate of inflation will rise during the month of Ramazan due to the surge in demand. It doesn’t help that inflation is already higher than it has ever been.

Rather than trying to deliver some temporary relief during this special month via targeted subsidies for food or even power, the government is continuing its price-raising rampage.

Gulnaz Mustafa Mahar

Karachi