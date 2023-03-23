Covid-19 pandemic disrupted access to medicines for non-communicable diseases: WHO

ISLAMABAD: During the Covid-19 pandemic, people living with cancer, heart diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, diabetes and other Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) experienced difficulties in accessing their routine medicines, a new report by the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

The new WHO report titled “Access to NCD Medicines: Emergent Issues During the Covid-19 Pandemic and Key Structural Factors”, highlighted the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on access to noncommunicable disease (NCD) medicines, and the policies and strategies implemented by countries to anticipate and mitigate stresses across NCD medicine supply chains.

The report reviewed the impact of the pandemic on NCD medicines from manufacturing, procurement, and import, to delivery, availability and affordability. “The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the challenges that people living with NCDs face in accessing essential medicines,” said Dr Bente Mikkelsen, Director of the Department of Noncommunicable Diseases at WHO. “Many have had their treatment disrupted, which can lead to serious health consequences.

It is therefore very important not only that treatment and care for people living with NCDs are included in national responses and preparedness plans, but those innovative ways are found to implement those plans. Numerous pharmaceutical supply chains were affected in different ways and to varying extents.

The report also provides consideration for the key stakeholders in the NCD pharmaceutical supply chain, including governments, regulatory authorities, manufacturers, and the private sector, as well as directions for future research toward improved supply chain resilience. There is need for a longer-term strategy to strengthen access and delivery mechanisms during emergencies and mitigate future outbreaks should be developed.