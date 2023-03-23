PPP office-bearers asked to mobilise workers

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party KP office-bearers on Wednesday held a joint meeting to discuss the political situation in the province and organizational matters ahead of the next general elections.

The meeting, chaired by PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Acting President and State Minister Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, was attended by district presidents, general and information secretaries, and other officials, said a press release.

The party’s strategy for the elections was discussed. It was decided to mobilize active and organized workers of the party to campaign vigorously. The office-bearers were briefed on the provincial situation, organizational matters and party mobilization.

The provincial leadership and senior members were instructed to stay in touch with the public. They were asked to arrange ceremonies at all divisional districts and tehsil levels across the province on April 4, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s death anniversary. It was also decided that the PPP KP leadership will visit all districts after Ramazan.

Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha directed the district office-bearers to mobilize workers and assured them of all support. He said organizational and performance reports of office-bearers across the province should be submitted to party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

KP Information Secretary for the party Amjad Khan Afridi, promised to restore the self-respect of the workers to end the feelings of deprivation and problems.He said the PPP will contest the elections on its own party symbol and challenge Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf by fielding candidates.