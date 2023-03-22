Newspaper industry: Tessori assures APNS of his role to get issues resolved

KARACHI: A 22-member delegation of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) met Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House on Tuesday and informed him about the problems being faced by the newspaper industry.

The delegation was led by APNS President Naz Afreen Sehgal and General Secretary Syed Sarmad Ali.

The meeting took into consideration the problems of the newspaper industry, the dwindling numbers of newspaper readers, increasing popularity of other forms of mass media and social media and other issues of mutual interest.

The governor mentioned that although other forms of mass media had been gaining importance in society, the importance of newspapers and periodicals was still valid.

He, however, acknowledged that social and digital media had been the cause behind the dwindling circulation of newspapers.

Tessori told the delegation that people still purchased and read newspapers for credible news stories and analysis. He suggested that the newspapers should publish more editorial content related to genuine public interest. He said the newspapers should also focus on their internet editions for attracting more readers to their content.

The governor assured the delegation that he would talk to the relevant institutions to get the issues of the newspaper industry resolved.

He also urged the APNS members to take care of the welfare and well-being of newspaper staffers as they had to face unbearable economic conditions these days due to massive inflation.

Tessori was of the view that newspapers and magazines had an important role to play to give salience to genuine public issues. He said the government on the basis of the newspaper reporting received vital support to straighten the direction of its actions while it also got guidance about the effective ways to resolve public issues.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif greeted the new office-bearers of the APNS. He felicitated Naz Afreen Sehgal on being elected unopposed as president and Syed Sarmad Ali as secretary general of the body.

He also greeted Imtinan Shahid and Muhammad Aslam Qazi on being elected as vice-presidents, SM Muneer Jilani as joint secretary, and Shahab Zuberi on being elected as finance secretary of the society.

The PM said the APNS had played an important role in promoting journalism in the country. He said the government would provide its utmost support to the newly-elected office-bearers for resolving the issues of the media industry.

He said the APNS had played an important role in strengthening democracy and defending the right to free speech in the country. He said it acted as an important pillar of the institution of journalism. The PM hoped that the new office-bearers would play a vital role in promoting and strengthening the media industry in Pakistan.

President Dr Arif Alvi also felicitated the new members of the APNS and hoped that the newly-elected body would take steps for the promotion of mass media in the country. He urged the media to work towards ensuring peace and tolerance, besides promoting ethical and democratic values.

He emphasized the role of newspapers in eliminating fake news and raising public awareness of issues concerning social problems, especially women, and persons with different abilities.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf also congratulated the newly elected officials of the APNS. He emphasized the crucial role of the media in combating the spread of false information, urging them to take responsibility for preventing dissemination of fake news to avoid harmful effects on society.

He congratulated the newly-elected officials of the APNS, called for unbiased dissemination of information and urged the media organisations to foster inclusion and tolerance.

Ashraf also highlighted the media’s role in addressing economic and social problems facing the country, combating moral decline, intolerance and societal uncertainty. He expressed optimism about the newly-elected officials of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society and their dedication to the development of media in the country. He encouraged them to continue their efforts towards a vibrant and responsible media landscape that serves the interests of the people of Pakistan.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also congratulated the new office-bearers of the APNS.

Extending his best wishes for the newly-elected office-bearers, he hoped they would play their active role to solve the problems of the newspaper industry. He said the APNS had always played a remarkable role in strengthening democracy in the country.